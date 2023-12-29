Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,011 in the last 365 days.

Combined task force commodore presides over promotion of Royal Navy liaison officer

U.S. Navy Capt. David Coles, the commodore of the task force, awarded Lt. Jonty Paul Sutton his new rank slide in a ceremony attended by members of the Mason’s crew.

“It was a distinct privilege to pin the rank of lieutenant on Jonty Sutton,” said U.S. Navy Capt. David Coles, the commodore of the task force. “Lieutenant Sutton’s expertise and his 26 years of experience in the Royal Navy have been vital to Operation Prosperity Guardian’s success. It was truly an honor for CTF 153 and me to take part in this special day for our coalition teammate.”

Sutton enlisted in the Royal Navy at the age of 20 and advanced to chief petty officer before being commissioned.

He was temporarily transferred to the Mason from the Royal Navy’s Type 45 air-defense guided missile destroyer HMS Diamond (D34), also supporting Operation Prosperity Guardian, on which he is working toward 600 bridge hours to qualify as an officer of the watch.

Aboard Mason, Sutton experienced the daily life of a U.S. Navy sailor and observed routine operations in the pilot house, combat information center, engineering spaces and flight deck, sharing his personal experiences along the way.

Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, Operation Prosperity Guardian represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation.


“Multiple countries being present highlights that this is a world issue and shows all of our commitment to reassuring and protecting merchant ships,” Sutton said.

You just read:

Combined task force commodore presides over promotion of Royal Navy liaison officer

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more