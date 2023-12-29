DOJ Probe Puts Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares in Penalty Box – Hagens Berman

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages AMAT Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

Hagens Berman urges Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) investors who suffered substantial losses



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Investigation:

“We’re investigating whether Applied Materials may have violated both U.S. trade restrictions and the U.S. securities laws by potentially sending equipment to a China-based chipmaker without export licenses,” says Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

Applied Materials shares plunged on Nov. 16, 2023, following news reports that it faces a US criminal investigation for allegedly violating export restrictions to China.

According to Reuters, the Justice Department is examining the company’s trades with China’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The DOJ is probing whether Applied Materials sold hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment without the proper licenses, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

The new reports come on the heels of the company’s disclosure in Oct. 2022 that it “received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting information relating to certain China customer shipments.”

AMAT shares fell as much as 8.3%, the biggest decline since Dec. 22, 2022.

