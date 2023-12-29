Finance Experts from Freedom Choice Lending Illuminate YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet with Key Mortgage Updates

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet hosted by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was not only a celebration of achievements but also an educational platform, thanks to the insightful contributions from David Delgado, CEO of Freedom Choice Lending, and Vivian Pham, a prominent loan officer at the same institution. The event, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County, was a blend of celebration and learning, setting a robust tone for success in the upcoming year.

Delgado and Pham took center stage to share the most recent updates in the world of financing and mortgages. Their presentations were tailored to empower the real estate agents of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty with the latest knowledge and strategies to enhance their success in 2024. The duo covered a range of topics crucial for navigating the current real estate market, including new mortgage trends, lending practices, and innovative financing solutions.

Their speech focused on equipping agents with the tools and insights necessary to offer clients the best possible guidance in an increasingly complex market. Delgado and Pham emphasized the importance of staying informed and adaptable to the ever-evolving dynamics of real estate financing.

This segment of the banquet underscored Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development, ensuring their agents remain at the forefront of the real estate industry. The insights provided by Delgado and Pham are expected to play a significant role in shaping the strategies of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s agents in 2024, enabling them to achieve greater success and provide enhanced services to their clients.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leader in the real estate sector, known for its commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and continuous learning. The company prides itself on equipping its agents with the latest industry knowledge and expertise. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Exclusive Speeches Highlights: David Delgado and Vivian Pham at 2023 Best of the Best Awards Banquet

You just read:

Finance Experts from Freedom Choice Lending Illuminate YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet with Key Mortgage Updates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Finance Experts from Freedom Choice Lending Illuminate YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet with Key Mortgage Updates
YHSGR Hosts 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet Under the Theme 'Your Greater is Coming... 2024'
ALiGCUS, Inc. Celebrates as Corporate Sponsor at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet
View All Stories From This Author