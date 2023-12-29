Ali Yildiz December 29, 2023 Letter to the Shareholders of Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” Ali Yildiz Addresses shareholders of the company.



We wanted to update shareholders in regards to the progress on our PCAOB Audit. We had a small delay that originated from the auditor needing physical access to a secure facility that houses customs products. We believe the delay will be minimal and are still on track to finalize our audit within the next week to two weeks. We apologize for the unforeseen delay and are working with our auditors daily to resolve the issue. Access has now been granted and we should be able to proceed with closing out the pending open items of the audit.

As we prepare for the new year we are excited to expand our business into new areas. We are preparing multiple new routes that will include South America, Eurasia, Eastern Europe and of course Turkey. Growing into a worldwide logistics business has been a goal of the company for many years and in recent years we have made huge strides in expanding into new territory. Utilizing our technological expertise combined with our shipping and customs warehousing facilities we feel we are positioned extremely well in todays ever changing landscape of logistics and transport.

Growth opportunities have been abundant in the last 2 years and we feel we have positioned the company well to continue this rapid growth. Our growth strategy for the coming year includes multiple acquisition targets and also enhancing the current business we have through technology and through maximizing routes we are able to acquire and use throughout the world. Our warehouse and storage space has more than doubled in the previous year and we expect it will more than double in the coming year as well. We will continue providing weekly updates with our audit progress.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ali Yildiz +90 (531) 452 82 27

Info@atlantic-logistics.net

www.atlantic-logistics.net