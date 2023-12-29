Expanding Macao's role as a Sino-Portuguese platform: The results of the 7th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition are released

MACAU, December 29 - In order to further expand Macao's role as the “Sino-Portuguese platform” and to establish it as an “exchange and cooperation base with Chinese culture as the mainstream and multi-cultural coexistence”, and to enhance Macao's international influence, the 7th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition (WCPTC), was successfully organized jointly by the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the Macao Polytechnic University. The event was supported by the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the Asia-Pacific headquarters of the China Media Group (CMG), the Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), and the Portuguese Polytechnics Coordinating Council (CCISP). This year’s competition attracted enthusiastic participation from more than 100 teams representing more than 40 higher education institutions in mainland China, Macao, and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The 7th WCPTC consists of one champion team, two runner-up teams, and three third place teams. After the evaluation of the Academic Committee of the competition, the results of the competition were officially announced: the champion team comprised Benedict Valentine Sheryl Lei, Xiong Zhiyan and Xu Xiaoke of Macao Polytechnic University (Supervisor: Maria de Lurdes Nogueira Escaleira). The two runners-up teams were Hoi Sun Chin, Wan Teng Iong, and Angelina Andrade de Aguiar from the Catholic University of Portugal (Supervisor: Cheng Guan Yu); and Inês Maria Abrantes Francisco, Liliana Wang, Lucas Massaro Boiko Abiko from the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria in Portugal (Supervisor: Zhang YuXiong). The third-place teams were Zheng Deqin, Lam Hei Tong and Kam Hao In from the Catholic University of Portugal (Supervisor: Ana Matoso e Vasconcelos Miranda Mendes); Cui Jialing and Chen Yutong from Dalian University of Foreign Languages (Supervisor: Zhu Jiaqi); and Wang Jie, Sun Xumeng, Hellian Lucas Magalhães Aguiar from Nankai University (Supervisor: Davi Borges de Albuquerque).

To promote cooperation and development in the field of Sino-Portuguese education and cultural exchanges between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries, the Competition included two special awards: the “Special Award for Higher Education Institutions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and the “Special Award for Higher Education Institutions in Portuguese-speaking Countries”, with two winners each. The winners of the Special Award for Higher Education Institutions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area were Miao Jinyi and Wang Yichen from the University of Macau (Supervisor: Rui Manuel Esteves da Silva); and Pan Haozhe and Xue Yijia from the City University of Macau (Supervisor: Branco Caeiro Pedro Miguel). The winners of the Special Award for Higher Education Institutions in Portuguese-speaking Countries were Simone Baptista de Oliveira, Barbara Mascarenhas Morgado, Camila Vieira Baccarin from the University of São Paulo in Brazil (Supervisor: Ho Yeh Chia); and Li Yuqi, Beatriz Amado Pereira and Lídia Maria Domingues Rainha from the University of Minho in Portugal.

There are 10 teams for Excellence Awards in this Competition, and the winning teams were: Bao Yuqing, Wei Yao, and Li Xinhang from Tianjin Foreign Studies University (Supervisor: Lu Yawei); Wu Jun and Bai Jiazhen from Sichuan International Studies University (Supervisor: You Yupin); Shen Shuke, Zhao Jiaojiao, Yang Kaiwen from Dalian University of Foreign Languages (Supervisor: Wang Xinliang); Li Cuiyun, Zhou Hui, Li Weijie from East China Jiaotong University (Supervisor: Zhang Hanzi); Shu Qi, Lu Yang, Yao Yuting from Guizhou University of Finance and Economics (Supervisor: Xing Jiawei); Mo Wenying, Fang Xinshuo, Zhuang Shuya from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (Supervisor: Yang Jing); Zhu Tong, Kuang Yuanli, Sun Jingxin from South China Business College Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (Supervisor: Li Xueqing); Ling Beiyu, Yu Shiqi, Chen Yongtao from Guangdong Polytechnic of Science and Technology (Supervisor: Yao Di); Ho Ka Yan, Ao Son In, Kuong Mei Ian from Macao Polytechnic University (Supervisor: Zhang Chen); Cheong Ka Ieng, Lam Wan U, Chang Wai Tong from Macao Polytechnic University (Supervisor: Zhang Chen).

The champion team from Macao Polytechnic University expressed that translation is a profound and challenging task that requires capturing the unique essence, context and subtleties of each text. The winning team of “Special Award for Higher Education Institutions in Portuguese-speaking Countries” from the University of Minho in Portugal said that translation is the transmission of language and the bridge for cultural exchange and communication between different countries, and that in teamwork, it was important for everyone to contribute their expertise, collaborate with each other and work together. The winning team of the Excellence Award from Sichuan International Studies University emphasized that this honor was a recognition of the team and an affirmation of this vibrant and opportunistic new era, and they further stated that translation is the conversion between languages, the transmission of culture, and the precise expression that shows respect for the civilizations of both countries and the pursuit of mutual understanding, which is precisely the unique charm of the WCPTC.

The WCPTC has been successfully held for seven times since its inception in 2017, bringing together thousands of teachers and students from higher institutions in Macao, Mainland China, and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as professionals in related fields. It has promoted cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, demonstrating the spiritual identity and cultural essence of Chinese civilization on a global scale. The competition has also facilitated dialogue and enhanced friendship and cooperation between civilizations in various regions.