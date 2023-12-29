2023: The Institute for Government’s Year in Review

Submit Release
Rishi Sunak began the year by setting out five pledges. Keir Starmer followed suit with five missions. While the prime minister’s aim was clear – to show he could be trusted on the economy, unlike Liz Truss, and trusted to deliver, unlike Boris Johnson – Sunak set himself a deliberately low bar. For the Labour leader the purpose was to show how Labour would govern, were it to win the general election – the vision, however, was lacking in details. Here at the IfG, we kicked off the year with our inaugural Government 2023 conference – a day of panel discussions, debate and keynote speeches exploring what government does well, and what it needs to do better.

At the end of January we published Whitehall Monitor, our annual data driven report into the size, shape and performance of the civil service. Revealing high rates of staff turnover, and falling levels of morale, the report warned the ministerial involvement of the partygate scandal had “harmed perceptions of civil service impartiality.”

The performance of public services will dominate debate in the year ahead, and in February our Performance Tracker update – published with CIPFA – warned that services would not return to pre-pandemic performance levels by the next election, which in most cases was already worse than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

