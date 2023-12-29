PRIME MINISTER’S RICH POLITICAL HISTORY ACKNOWLEDGED

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) has acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare MP.

The recognition came in a form of a gift- a plaque- and in describing the gift acting Vice Chancellor Shadrach Fanega said it honours Prime Minister Sogavare’s service as the longest serving Member of Parliament at 27 years and for completing a full term of four years as Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

Fanega further added that the gift is a recognition to PM Sogavare for the successful hosting of the Pacific Games and his contribution to the development of SINU.

The acting Vice Chancellor recalled that during the SINU’s celebration of its 10th anniversary, PM Sogavare has challenged government and stakeholders to do more for SINU, Fanega added that the Prime Minister has indeed walked the talk with the construction of the three- four storey dormitories.

Fanega admitted that the gift does not equate the many leadership accolades achieved by the Prime Minister, however, it is an acknowledgement of the rich political history of one of the most senior and respected leaders in the Pacific region.

After the successful hosting of the 17th edition of the Pacific Games 2023, the prestigious Islands Business Magazine has named Prime Minister Sogavare as the Pacific Person of the Year. The recognition is for his outstanding leadership in ensuring the biggest ever Pacific Games was held successfully.

OPMC Press