Indigenous specialties - Traditional craft villages expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 29 -

HCM CITY — Dozen of businesses from 18 cities and provinces nation-wide are showcasing their products at the Indigenous Specialties - Traditional Craft Villages exhibition that opened in HCM City on December 29.

They include producers of Vietnamese high-quality goods, start-ups and businesses involved in regional/local specialty clubs, who are displaying herbal teas, cosmetics extracted from rice and avocado, products made from nipa palm, Sa Pa dried shiitake mushrooms, regional foods, handicrafts, and others.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the Business Association of Vietnamese High quality Products, said on display at nearly 40 booths this time are unique products made from local natural resources, OCOP products, those with geographical indication, typical rural items from various localities, and Vietnamese high-quality goods that meet Vietnamese and international quality standards.

According to the organisers, the event also includes experiential activities, product sampling and traditional games.

From 9am to 10am every day chefs from the Golden Spoon Chef Club and the Culinary Conservation Centre will demonstrate how to make dishes from every region.

At the workshop and experience area, from 2pm to 3pm visitors can learn from artisans how to make handmade products such as tò he (folk figurines from glutinous rice), items made from loofah and lepironia articulate grass.

Artisans from craft villages will also demonstrate how they create embroidery pieces, weave silk and make beeswax painting in Thái and Hmong ethnic style.

Hạnh said on December 29 a “VietNam One stop Specialty Store Chain" was opened at Grand World in Phú Quốc to showcase specialities to local and international visitors.

Organised by the Business Studies and Assistance Centre, the Business Association of Vietnamese High quality Products and Vinamit Joint Stock Company, the programme, being held at the Reunification Hall in District 1, will go on until December 31. — VNS