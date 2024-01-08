SEE THE NEXT MOVE & hunterAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Change the Spend Analytics Market with AI
For clients seeking better return on investment with AI within just weeks of engagement.
We are excited to collaborate with hunterAI, to incorporate Custom GPT in AI spend analysis procedures, to drive unrivalled results. With dedicated R&D, hunterAI have created a cutting-edge platform.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark development for the Health & Life Science sector, SEE THE NEXT MOVE and hunterAI proudly announce their strategic partnership, designed for Health & Life Science clients. This partnership is in response to clients seeking greater return on AI investment within just weeks of engagement. This collaboration unites SEE THE NEXT MOVE's expertise in AI-powered digital FP&A, including Custom GPTs, with a focus on profit, people, and the planet, and hunterAI’s advanced capabilities in Generative AI, Data Science and Data Analytics Solutions, focused on AI solutions that deliver business results at scale. Designed as a self-funding program, this partnership offers Health & Life Science organisations a transformative solution for their financial planning, analytics needs and positive outcomes for people.
Central to this partnership is the commitment to delivering rapid, tangible results. The partnership focus on engagements that target the information value chain underpinning spend which is unique to any organisation. This makes high returns on the consulting fees paid possible. The goal, which has been proven as achievable is "twice the return on fees paid" over the course of the project (*Based on total organisational spend data). This approach ensures that the fee investment in the Spend Analytics project rapidly generates its own funding, with half of the partners' fee contingent on realizing these measurable savings, identified within the first three weeks of engagement.
"The collaboration with hunterAI underscores our dedication to providing innovative, self-funding solutions in Health & Life Science, which is central to delivering people-centric outcomes" said Gilles Bonelli, Founder and CEO of SEE THE NEXT MOVE. "Our goal is to ensure that our clients not only see financial returns but also experience a reinvestment in their ongoing success.".
Jeff Heenan-Jalil, Founder and CEO of hunterAI added, "SEE THE NEXT MOVE provides a gateway into Europe and Life Sciences, with Bonelli’s industry knowledge and his proven capability to implement sustainable financial solutions, this is an opportunity to extend our value beyond the US and further champion our mission to identify and realize savings and value opportunities for all clients.”
About SEE THE NEXT MOVE
SEE THE NEXT MOVE is a leader in Custom AI solutions for Business & Finance, focusing on creating holistic value in sectors like Health & Life Science, emphasizing self-funding and sustainable Finance & FP&A, including Custom GPT integrations using our clients' own Data and Processes.
About hunterAI
hunterAI, an Analytics Solution Provider, has built a Product & Service Spend Categorization and Analytics company. Over 4 years of R&D Investment we developed a Generative AI – Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Model (LLM) platform. hunterAI deploys AI solutions that deliver business results at scale.
Unlike traditional labour-intensive analytics methods which rely on manual invoice analysis or AP categorization engines, we categorize unstructured product & service invoice item descriptions into structured output, delivering documented business cases of savings and optimization opportunities within weeks, ready for implementation.
Our target market, US Healthcare, has allowed us to build the capability to serve all industry sectors. Today, all businesses require Innovative Data Science and Analytics Solutions to improve business performance. Rapid analytics founded on AI-enabled scalability producing actionable insights is a business-critical solution requirement – positively impacting operating margin and organization operational performance.
