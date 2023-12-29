Submit Release
Protecting Retirement Wealth: Valentich Wealth & Retirement Shares Insights on Sequence of Returns

Valentich Wealth & Retirement offers tailored strategies for mitigating the sequence-of-return risk in retirement.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous factors influence portfolio growth in retirement planning. One often overlooked risk that holds a significant impact on retirement success is the sequence of returns on investments. Valentich Wealth & Retirement, an independent firm known for its expertise in navigating the intricate retirement planning landscape, shares its insights into the implications of the sequence of returns risk.

Mark Valentich, the company founder, emphasizes that understanding the timing of returns is as critical as their magnitude. It affects the sustainability of a retiree's income and the longevity of their savings. Negative market returns during the first three or four years of one’s retirement can have a disproportionately adverse effect, creating a financial hurdle that might be difficult or even impossible to overcome, especially when coupled with ongoing withdrawals by the retiree for living expenses. Even when markets recover, starting from a reduced base could significantly limit income generation. With an unknown recovery time in the market and increased longevity for the retiree, early losses could jeopardize one's financial stability in retirement.

By adopting prudent strategies, investors can reduce or even eliminate the risk of return sequence from sinking their retirement vision.

Valentich Wealth & Retirement educates clients about their options and offers solutions well-suited for their specific situations. They employ strategies that blend guaranteed income sources like annuities with diversified investment approaches to shield against this risk. Annuities can provide a stable income stream, often for the entirety of one's life, allowing individuals to cover essential expenses without the worry of outliving their savings.

This approach not only safeguards against market volatility but also fosters long-term growth potential, ensuring a secure financial future for their clientele.

For more information, please visit https://insureretire.com/.

Mark Valentich
Valentich Wealth
+1 412-339-0336
mv@insureretire.com

