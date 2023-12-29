Employment survey for September - November 2023

MACAU, December 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate for September - November 2023 was 2.3% and the unemployment rate of local residents was 2.9%, down by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively from the previous period (August - October 2023). Besides, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 1.4%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 380,700 and the labour force participation rate was 68.4%. Total employment was 372,000 and the number of employed residents totalled 287,800, up by 1,500 and 400 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in the Education sector, Financial Activities and the Transport & Storage sector increased.

Number of the unemployed decreased by 500 from the previous period to 8,600. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in the Gaming & Junket Activities and Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 14.3% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed dropped by 200 from the previous period to 5,400, with the majority working in the Construction sector and the Transport & Storage sector.

In comparison with September - November 2022, the labour force participation rate, the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate decreased by 0.5, 1.4 and 2.9 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 98,400 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 479,100, an increase of 2,800 from the previous period.