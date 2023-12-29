IAM adds informative signs in parks, gardens and trails to promote popular science education

MACAU, December 29 - Parks, gardens and trails are good spots for the public to go to for relaxation during the holidays. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continuously promotes popular science information about environmental protection and ecology. In recent years, IAM has successively launched the optimisation work of popular science informative signs. In 2023, about 100 popular science informative signs were installed and optimised in multiple trails and parks. In the fourth quarter, more than 10 sessions of promotional and educational activities on mountain forest restoration were held.

About 100 popular science informative signs were added and optimised this year in 7 trails and 19 parks, including Hac Sá Reservoir Family Trail, Hac Sá Reservoir Fitness Trail, Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail, Morro de Hac Sá Family Trail, Taipa Pequena 2000 Circuit, Central da Taipa Park, Flower City Park, etc. The contents of the informative signs include the maps of the parks and trails, knowledge about the flora and fauna, information about mountain forest restoration, tips for hiking, etc., so that the public and tourists can better understand the greening condition in Macao and their user experience can be improved when they use the facilities.

In addition, IAM held more than 10 sessions of promotional and educational activities on mountain forest restoration in the fourth quarter of this year. These activities include dedicated seminars to introduce the work and achievements of mountain forest restoration to associations and the public, guided tours on mountain restoration to lead the public on visits to trails so that they can experience the achievements of the mountain forest restoration in person and learn about relevant popular science information, as well as roving exhibitions in communities with 3D informative installations about conservation of ancient trees and mountain forest restoration set up in 8 parks and leisure areas, so as to carry out promotion and educate the public.

IAM raises the standard of greening in the city by “filling in gaps and improving quality”. IAM continuously carries out work to increase the area and improves the quality of green areas in the city as the 3-year greening optimisation plan is carried out from 2022 to 2024. Meanwhile, popular science informative signs on ecology are also installed in green facilities to strengthen popular science education. The installation and optimisation of about 100 popular science informative signs have been planned for next year, involving multiple trails, parks and gardens, such as Coloane Trail, Lou Lim Ioc Park, Mount Fortress Park, Vitória Garden, etc.