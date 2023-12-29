Outreach activities of the Fringe Festival explore the infinite possibilities of art

MACAU, December 29 - The 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival held by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will stage 17 mesmerising programmes and a string of outreach activities, including workshops, exhibitions, seminars, exchange sessions, street performances, competitions, parades and music sharing sessions, to broaden the audience’s artistic horizons.

“Crème de la Fringe: SilverARTS Festival” will present three outreach activities: “FreeSteps – Body Development Workshop”, “#danceless – Body on Stage Workshop – MeWeMe” and a roundtable discussion “Dancing and Living with the Body Through the Years”. In addition to exchanging ideas on artistic creation with artists from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, participants can also follow the instructors to open up their physical senses, explore its rhythm and develop endless possibilities for the body in a creative way. The “Contemporary Circus Festival”, the other “Crème de la Fringe” series, will present “Busking” with buskers invited to perform juggling, clowning, music, balloon and graffiti shows at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory. The “Tacho Fight” Acrobatics and Juggling Competition will also be held for all enthusiasts to join and perform juggling with their own equipment (except for fire dancing) or any type of acrobatics.

Moreover, the verses and lyrics featured in “Traveling at Your Doorstep”, together with the paintings and images jointly created by gardeners and residents, will be displayed at the “At Your Doorstep” exhibition. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the dulcet music and cleanse their souls in the urban greenery at the handpan sharing sessions. “Likewise”, a narrative photography exhibition, will showcase the everyday life of pets and their owners and tell touching stories through sounds and photos. Participants of “Beautiful Bus” can board the bus for a lovely bash with their dressed-up look; “Fringe Chat” will invite art critics to engage in dialogues on the features and heartbeats of the Fringe Festival this year, and “Fringe Exchange: Connect with Festivals” will connect local artists and art groups with festival curators from various cities.

The outreach activities will be open for registration starting 10 a.m. on 30 December (Saturday) through “Activity applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web); limited places are available and some activities require registration with payment. Those who are selected for participation will receive a notification by SMS or e-mail. For telephone registration and enquiries, please call 8399 6872 during office hours. For more information about the programmes, please visit the Fringe Festival’s website at www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo, the “Macao City Fringe Festival” page on Facebook, or IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.