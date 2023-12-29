Early-Stage Biotech Investments Were Down 40% in 2023: Novotech Whitepaper

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, today published the Navigating the Biotech Landscape whitepaper examining the significant financial shifts that affected the biotech industry in 2023.



Navigating the Biotech Landscape: Insights into Clinical Trials, Funding Trends, Challenges, and Transformations Amidst Covid-19 And Beyond (2023) whitepaper delivers a thorough evaluation of the worldwide financial landscape for biotech clinical trials, offering valuable and actionable insights.

The whitepaper identified key causes impacting the sector stating, “A convergence of diverse factors, including economic pressures, intense competition, ever-evolving market dynamics, and regulatory changes, is reshaping the industry, impacting both agile biotech startups and well-established pharmaceutical giants alike”.

“Consequently, investments in early-stage biotech companies declined by 40% in 2023 compared to 2022, marking an unprecedented 55% drop from two years prior,” the whitepaper found.

It concluded that, “In this evolving landscape, showcasing enhanced clinical outcomes and cost savings emerged as a pivotal benchmark for the success of product development”.

A key disruptive element identified in the whitepaper is the impact of digital transformation in the biotech sector.

“The adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies curtailed the demand for a large workforce. Digitalization streamlined processes, resulting in job cuts. Pfizer’s substantial investment in digitalization is emblematic of this shift,” stated the whitepaper.

The data collected and analyzed by the Novotech team offers in-depth insights into the financial status of the industry and biotech sectors and regions under the most pressure including the following findings:

In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotech industry started to experience lay-offs, reflecting a shift towards leaner operations

In 2023, rising interest rates led to a 40% decline in early-stage investments, prompting a move toward late-stage development

Factors contributing to these changes include the ongoing pandemic, expiring patents, increased competition, and unsuccessful clinical trials

Major players-initiated layoffs in the hundreds and thousands to adapt to economic challenges

Biotech venture capital funding increased until 2021 but declined afterward, with the US dominating funding deals

Overall funding focussed on preclinical projects, Series A and B rounds, and oncology research despite funding challenges

Smaller innovative biotechs with promising pipelines and favorable valuations are being acquired due to looming patent expirations

High demand exists for obesity and diabetes treatments, anti-inflammatory, and cancer therapies

Microbiome technologies offer innovative opportunities



Despite the overall industry contraction both biologics and small molecule drug trials showed double the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth between 2019 and 2022. Some key factors in this space include:

The Inflation Reduction Act has a positive impact on biologic funding

Biologics outpaced small molecule trial growth between 2019 and 2022

The United States, Canada, and Europe led in both biologics and small molecule trials share

The Asia-Pacific biologics trials were led primarily by China, Australia, Japan and South Korea

Gene editing and genetic technologies show transformative potential in biologics



The whitepaper further concluded, “the era of blockbuster Series A funding rounds, characterized by investments exceeding $150 million for newly established firms, is waning. Investment trends are shifting, with the majority of oncology investments now closing in Series B rounds or later, constituting approximately 60% of the industry’s major deals.”

