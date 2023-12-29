Bong Go champions disaster resilience initiatives as his team provides aid to to typhoon-affected residents in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

PHILIPPINES, December 29 - Press Release

December 27, 2023 Bong Go champions disaster resilience initiatives as his team provides aid to typhoon-affected residents in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, December 21, to provide support to victims still recovering from Typhoon Paeng. Held at the municipal covered court, the Malasakit Team assisted 324 affected residents. The beneficiaries received grocery packs, shirts, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball while some of them received a watch, a cellular phone, and a pair of shoes. Aside from the assistance from Go, qualified beneficiaries also received housing assistance from the National Housing Authority under the agency's Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). "Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng bagyo, sunog o anumang sakuna, na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan," Go said in a video message. "Sa pamamagitan ng EHAP, bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang mga pamilyang nawalan ng bahay na makabangon muli. Magbibigay ito ng tulong pinansyal upang mabili ang mga materyales na kakailanganin sa pagtatayo o pag-aayos ng kanilang mga tahanan. Sa pamamagitan nito, hindi lamang natin sila tinutulungan na magkaroon ulit ng maayos na masisilungan, kundi binibigyan din natin sila ng bagong pag-asa," he added. Meanwhile, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. 188, advocating for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposal underscores the need for a dedicated and cohesive approach to managing disasters. He detailed the potential responsibilities of this proposed department, encompassing areas such as preparedness before disasters, coordination with local government units, and initiatives for recovery after disasters. Go stressed the imperative nature of this initiative, taking into account the diverse array of disasters that frequently impact the country, including floods, typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and fires. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered assistance to those in need of medical care. The senator mentioned that there is a Malasakit Center located at Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan. Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, Malasakit Centers ensure that medical assistance programs are within reach of poor and indigent patients. There are now 159 operational centers across the country that have already helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Meanwhile, Go also mentioned that he supports the construction of more Super Health Centers nationwide which shall offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine. Through the collaborative efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers nationwide in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, is tasked with identifying strategic areas for construction. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported the concreting of roads in Esperanza, Bagumbayan, Isulan, Lambayong, Lebak, Lutayan, and Tacurong City. Additionally, he supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Columbio and Isulan, as well as the procurement of ambulance units for other towns. Last December 20, Go visited Tacurong City and had the opportunity to participate in the ribbon-cutting of the city's new dialysis center and a one stop shop for LGU services known as its Tatap Center. Go also inspected the Solar Lights Project along Duwalan-Marbel Road and Kidapawan-Allah Junction, a project he also supported. Moreover, he witnessed the turnover ceremony of Tacurong City Super Health Center.