【Multi-destination tourism】Macao–Hengqin Travel Stimulation Program welcomes applications from 1 January 2024

MACAU, December 29 - Against the backdrop of the General Plan for Building a Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, which creates favorable conditions for the diversification of Macao’s industries, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin jointly present the “Macao–Hengqin Travel Stimulation Program” (“the Program”). Applications are welcomed starting from 1 January 2024. The Program aims to encourage tourism operators’ development of multi-destination travel itineraries to Macao and Hengqin. At the first stage, the Program seeks to attract business travelers to Macao and Hengqin in group tours, to promote the tourism development of both destinations.

Encourage incentive travel in Macao and Hengqin

The Program is rolled out at the first stage to draw business travelers to Macao and Hengqin for incentive travel activities. Applicants can apply for the Program as the organizers, planners or appointed entities in charge of incentive travel activities in Macao or Hengqin. Eligible entities include enterprises legally incorporated and registered for tax purposes in Macao or Hengqin, non-profit organizations in Macao or Hengqin, and lawfully-established entities beyond both destinations.

Required minimum of participants and length of stay

The beneficiaries must engage in incentive travel activities in Macao or Hengqin with a minimum of 40 participants who are not Macao or Hengqin residents, and stay in Macao for at least two consecutive nights and in Hengqin for at least one night.

Various kinds of support for business travelers to explore communities

The Program provides souvenirs and support items in Macao and Hengqin in accord with the number of participants. Entity applicants can choose different support items which suit their own activities. The support items in Macao are as follows: The Historic Centre of Macao tour, authentic Macao gastronomy experience, featured Macao tourism products experience, featured Macao cultural performances, value-added business services, City of Gastronomy workshops and cultural and creative workshops. The support items in Hengqin are as follows: Xiaohengqin Mountain ecological tour, Flower Promenade ecological tour, Mangzhou Wetland Park ecological tour, China Red Sandalwood Museum Hengqin Branch tour, Guangdong cuisine making tour and traditional Chinese skills tour. The Program encourages business travelers to explore local communities with the aim to enliven the community economy.

Pre-screening of application takes five working days

Interested entities can fill out and submit the “Pre-screening Application Form” to MGTO or the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Starting from the next day after a completed application form is received, the pre-screening procedure takes five working days. Upon completion of pre-screening, the aforementioned offices will inform the entity applicant of the result by written notification.

Information submission at least 15 days ahead of the activity start

Entity applicants who successfully pass the pre-screening are required to fill out and submit the “Support Items Application Form” along with all the related documents and activity information to MGTO and/or the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin at least 15 working days ahead of the first day of the activity. Applicants are also required to submit an event report within 10 working days upon completion of the event.

Supervisory mechanism for quality management

A supervisory mechanism will be established for the Program. Applicants are obliged to provide MGTO and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin with the required information about the incentive travel activities, as well as to authorize and assist the staff of the authorities to inspect the ongoing activities on site.

Interested entities can visit MGTO’s website ( https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/home.html ) or the official website of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin ( http://www.hengqin.gov.cn/macau_2022_en/ )for the details and screening procedures of the Program. For enquiries, please contact MGTO by email: businesstourism@macaotourism.gov.mo or Tel: (+853) 28315566; or contact the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin by email: dtmc@hengqin.gov.cn or Tel: (+86) 756 8847002.