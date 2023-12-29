Flash News: OKX's X1 Testnet Now Supported by Timeswap, StarryNift, Witnet, RSS3, ZKEX, BlockWallet, DEGO, Pheasant and Rabby Wallet

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 29, 2023.



OKX's X1 Testnet Now Supported by Timeswap, StarryNift, Witnet, RSS3, ZKEX, BlockWallet, DEGO, Pheasant and Rabby Wallet



OKX today announced the integration of Timeswap, StarryNift, Witnet, RSS3, ZKEX, BlockWallet, DEGO, Pheasant and Rabby Wallet with its X1 testnet, a cutting-edge, Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network that leverages the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Timeswap is an oracleless lending and borrowing protocol, enabling the creation of money markets for any ERC-20 tokens.

StarryNift, a co-creation metaverse platform, delivers immersive 3D virtual experiences that enable users to play, create and socialize.

Witnet, a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake oracle network, secures hundreds of millions in on-chain value with its 300+ data feeds on 28+ chains.

RSS3, the Open Information Layer, provides an environment for the next Twitter, Google and OpenAI.

ZKEX, a trustless and self-custodial order book DEX with CeFi performance, offers bridgeless multi-chain trading.

BlockWallet, a self-custodial Web3 crypto wallet, provides users with a secure and convenient way to manage their digital assets.

DEGO, an innovative incubator for the Web3 world, actively incubates diverse projects and collaborates with partners to drive the growth of the ecosystem.

Pheasant, an optimistic bridge network inspired by optimistic rollups, aims to address Ethereum's interoperability challenges and scalability issues.

Rabby Wallet, a Web3 wallet for Ethereum and all EVM chains, offers users a seamless and secure experience in managing their cryptocurrencies.

With these nine projects now supporting the X1 testnet, OKX is further able to demonstrate the versatility, capabilities and potential of its ZK Layer 2 network in a controlled environment. Since its launch in November 2023, the X1 testnet has onboarded over 50 projects, including QuickSwap, Galxe and DODO, fostering innovation and collaboration within the Web3 community.

X1 serves as OKX's new native network, with the goal of providing users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. It is a state-of-the-art, user-friendly protocol designed for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts. X1 utilizes ZK proofs, ensuring high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps. It also provides connectivity with a wide range of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

For more information, please visit the X1 website, or follow X1 on X and Discord.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



