USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

NAPLES, Italy — The Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited Dec. 28, 2023, from the Red Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and will join the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).
