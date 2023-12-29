Disaster Recovery Centers in South Holland and Harvey Close Dec. 29
CHICAGO – Disaster Recovery Centers in South Holland and Harvey will close permanently at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. The centers are currently open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Additionally, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 30–Jan. 1.
Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.
The centers are currently located at:
Harvey
Thornton Township High School, District 205
T107 Building
249 East 151st Street
Harvey, IL 60426
South Holland
South Holland Public Works
155 W. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at:
Calumet City
Calumet City Public Library
660 S Manistee Ave
Calumet City, IL 60409
Dolton
Former Melanie Fitness Center
14900 Greenwood Rd
Dolton, IL 60419
South Shore
Chicago Public Library - South Shore Branch
2505 E. 73rd St.
Chicago, IL 60649
Assistance and translated materials are available in languages other than English, including American sign language. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.
You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749. The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is January 19, 2024.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.