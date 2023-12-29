Disaster Recovery Centers in South Holland and Harvey Close Dec. 29

CHICAGO – Disaster Recovery Centers in South Holland and Harvey will close permanently at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. The centers are currently open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Additionally, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 30–Jan. 1.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator .

The centers are currently located at:

Harvey

Thornton Township High School, District 205

T107 Building

249 East 151st Street

Harvey, IL 60426

South Holland

South Holland Public Works ​

155 W. 162nd​ St.

South Holland, IL 60473

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at:

Calumet City

Calumet City Public Library

660 S Manistee Ave

Calumet City, IL 60409

Dolton

Former Melanie Fitness Center

14900 Greenwood Rd

Dolton, IL 60419

South Shore

Chicago Public Library - South Shore Branch ​

2505 E. 73rd St.

Chicago, IL 60649

Assistance and translated materials are available in languages other than English, including American sign language. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.



You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App . If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749 . The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is January 19, 2024.



Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.