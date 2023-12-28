Submit Release
Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control Updates Limited Brewery Licensees and Temporary Permit Holders Regarding June 30, 2023 Guidance

TRENTON – In a notice delivered to all limited brewery licensees and limited brewery Temporary Authorization Permit (TAP) holders today, Director James Graziano of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (“Division”) announced that the Division would continue to delay enforcement of certain aspects of its guidance regarding brewery activities and events through January 16, 2024.

On June 30, 2023, the Division issued a notice to all limited brewery licensees, including those operating on TAPs, stating that the Division would defer enforcement of the guidance in the Special Ruling Authorizing Certain Activities by Holders of Limited Brewery Licenses (Special Ruling) and the related special conditions regarding brewery activities and events through December 31, 2023. That notice was provided because of then-pending legislation, S3038/A4630, that would have significantly modified the privileges allowed to craft manufacturers.

The Division is aware that Governor Murphy conditionally vetoed S3038 and returned it to the Legislature, where the issue is still under discussion. Under these circumstances, the Division is extending the end date in the June 30, 2023 notice through January 16, 2024.

Should the status of the pending legislation change beforehand, the Division will conform its regulatory policies to the law as necessary, including withdrawing or modifying the Special Ruling and/or rescinding all or some of the special conditions imposed on the licenses and TAPs, and commencing rulemaking.

The Division will also offer guidance to the industry as necessary.

In the meantime, except as otherwise provided in the December 28, 2023 Notice and the guidance in the Special Ruling and related special conditions regarding brewery activities and events, limited breweries will still be required to comply with all statutory requirements set forth in N.J.S.A. 33:1-10(1)(b) and all other applicable statutory requirements in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

