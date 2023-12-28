Submit Release
Ukraine launches national pre-selection of European Digital Innovation Hubs – open by 19 January

On 20 December 2023, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation opened a process for the national pre-selection of European Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIHs) in Ukraine.

The European Commission is co-funding the EDIH network in Ukraine  with up to €4.5 million under the Digital Europe Programme (DEP).

EDIHs are one-stop-shops set up to support public and private sector clients in a variety of sectors including Manufacturing, Public, Health/Medical, Agriculture/Food, Construction/Building, Transport/Logistics, Energy/Efficiency, and many others, in responding to digital challenges with digital technologies like AI, Big Data, Cloud, IoT and more.

There is currently a network of more than 150 EDIHs in the EU.

Digital hubs can be established by research and/or technology development organisations; technology and/or innovation centres; science, technology and/or innovation parks; entrepreneurship support organisations (incubators, accelerators, investors, etc.) and business support organisations (chambers of commerce, industry associations, non-governmental organisations, etc;); innovative companies/private technology providers, development agencies and organisations (economic and regional, industrial and/or technological, as well as SME development); technological development funds, research and/or innovation support funds; universities/institutes/faculties and/or research centres; vocational education institutions; industrial clusters, associations/companies in the IT industry; public or private financial institutions.

The deadline for applications is 19 January 2024. To apply, you need to fill in the online form on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

