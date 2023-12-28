HCM City lures over $1 billion to industrial parks

VIETNAM, December 28 -

HCM CITY — HCM City has attracted more than US$1 billion, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57 per cent, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on December 27.

Of the sum, foreign investment reached $221.11 million USD, up 12.47 year-on-year, with 16 new projects worth $63.20 million, and 32 others adjusting their investment capital by $157.91 million.

For domestic investment, the country’s southern biggest economic hub lured VNDD18.51 trillion ($788.5 million), a year-on-year rise of 123.7 per cent.

HEPZA Director Hua Quoc Hung said administrative procedures have been reformed, adding HEPZA has also worked hard to remove obstacles to enterprises and promote investment, production and business.

Besides, HEPZA has regularly consulted with investors, and paid attention to attracting investment to supporting industries and big high-tech projects as well as.

Notably, ministries, centrally-run agencies and the city itself have stepped up the “one-stop-shop” mechanism, thus creating a healthy administrative environment to attract more investors, he said. — VNS