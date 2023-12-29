Seaport container handling fees to be adjusted from mid-February 2024

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has recently issued a circular on seaport services fees, including cargo loading and unloading fees.

Accordingly, the fees range from VNĐ260,000 (US$10.67) to VNĐ427,000 for each domestic 20-foot container, from VNĐ439,000 to VNĐ627,000 per 40-foot container, and from VNĐ658,000 to VNĐ940,000 per more than 40-foot container.

The fees for imported, exported, temporarily imported and re-exported containers are between $23 and $81, depending on the types of container.

For oversized and overloaded cargo containers, and those with dangerous goods, or special loading, unloading, and preservation requirements that incur additional costs, the applicable fees will not exceed 150 per cent of the prescribed price bracket.

Circular No. 39/2023/TT-BGTVT will take effect from February 15, 2024, applicable to Vietnamese organisations and individuals and foreign organisations and individuals involved in the provision and use of services at Vietnamese seaports.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine), Việt Nam’s container loading and unloading charges remain lower than the regional average.

Vinamarine's statistics show that the loading and unloading charges at deep-water seaports in Việt Nam are equivalent to just 59 per cent of those in the ASEAN region and neighbouring countries, and 85 per cent of Phnompenh Port, Cambodia – an inland port with a lower investment value.

Increasing container handling fees, a major part of terminal handling charges (THCs), is reasonable to help ports secure resources for reinvestment, expansion, and enhancing service quality, according to Vinamarine. — VNS