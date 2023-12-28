Company Fined $46,000 After Worker Seriously Injured

CANADA, December 28 - Released on December 28, 2023

On December 18, Agrow Canada Ltd. pleaded guilty in Melville Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 10-4 (2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that a safeguard required by section 10-4 (1) remains in place at all times, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

As a result of these charges, the company was fined $32,857.14 along with a $13,142.86 surcharge, for a total amount of $46,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 30, 2021, near Waldron, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered a serious injury after stepping onto an energized auger.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

