DCCA Announces Postponement of NAP Benefit Adjustment

The CNMI Department of Community and Cultural Affairs (DCCA) – Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) announced that it was postponing a benefit-level reduction that was earlier publicized and which would have been implemented on January 1, 2024.

After further consultation with the US Department of Agriculture – Food and Nutrition Service on December 20, 2023, the NAP Office, together with the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, has indicated that discussions about the benefit level adjustment are still ongoing, and, as a result, the current benefit levels will be maintained through January 2024.

Representatives from the CNMI DCCA NAP will continue to work with USDA, and additional information will be provided once a new memorandum of understanding is finalized between CNMI and USDA.

In anticipation of any change to benefits, the NAP Program continues to work with qualified applicants to minimize any impact that a potential reduction may have. This includes meal budgeting and other activities.

Individuals with questions about the NAP Program or the benefit levels can contact the Nutrition Assistance Program Office at (670) 237-2800.