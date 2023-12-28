PM SOGAVARE OFFICIALLY RECEIVED TATA BUSES FROM INDIAN GOVT

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare MP has acknowledged the government and people of India for the 20 Tata buses that were used during the Pacific Games recently.

Prime Minister Sogavare made the acknowledgement at the official handing over ceremony of the buses from the Indian government who is represented by the Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi to the government of Solomon Islands today.

The Prime Minister, upon officially receiving the Tata buses, expressed how helpful the buses were in transporting sporting contingents from camps to games venues and vice versa.

He informed H.E Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi that the buses can carry 31 passengers but they have hand handles for additional passengers.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the United Auto for standing in, being the agent of Tata vehicles here in the country, and their invaluable service to maintain the buses during the course of the Pacific Games.

PM Sogavare also recommended to H.E Sundaramurthi that going forward India should consider inviting four mechanics from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development (MID) and two mechanics from United Auto to attend training in India.

He expressed that Solomon Islands could be a marketing destination for other Tata brand vehicles.

The Prime Minister further informed H.E Sundaramurthi that the buses will be distributed to boarding schools in Honiara and in the Provinces, Honiara City Council Transport Services, and the Ministry of Infrastructure Transport Pool.

“Your Excellency, today’s official handover of the twenty Tata Buses that has already proven themselves very useful during the Pacific Games, is yet another symbol of our friendship and shared commitment to addressing our common goals together,” PM Sogavare stated.

The Prime Minister added that Solomon Islands is eager to enter into other partnership projects with India in the near future.

OPMC Press