RSIPF calls for peaceful celebration during New Year’s Eve

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) would like to thank the good people of Solomon Islands for the peaceful Christmas celebration and appeals for a crime-free and safe New Year 2024 celebration throughout the country.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “I want to remind our good loving people to have a crime-free and safe New Year 2024 celebration. Always do the right thing and more importantly respect one another.”

“We must celebrate with the true meaning of New Year. New Year is a time for families to come together and celebrate their achievements during the past year and to reflect and welcome another year.”

“I urge you my good people not to abuse the use of alcohol during celebration. If you consume alcohol in your celebrations do it with some responsibilities. Do not drink and drive. This also applies to our small boat owners and skippers as you travel from island to island.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “Police will conduct various traffic checks in Honiara City and also at provincial capitals. If you decide to consume alcohol it is better to do it at home and welcome the New Year with your families.”

“Police will also mount an operation during New Year’s Eve and will apply zero tolerance to anyone who chooses to take the law into their own hands. Please celebrate but respect the law of the land.”

“I want to thank you all and salute you for working together with the RSIPF. More especially for your engagement in driving the Crime Prevention Strategy in our communities during 2023,” says Mr. Mangau.

