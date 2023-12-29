Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acelyrin, Illumina, and Roblox and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN)

Class Period: May 4, 2023 - September 11, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company’s business prospects post-IPO; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Acelyrin class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLRN

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

Class Period: September 21, 2020 - November 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

On August 10, 2023, after the market closed, Illumina revealed that the SEC was investigating the Company’s statements regarding its recent acquisition of GRAIL, Inc. (“GRAIL”), including “conduct and compensation of certain members of Illumina and GRAIL management.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.64, or 2.5%, to close at $180.48 per share on August 11, 2023.

Then, on October 17, 2023, Carl Icahn (“Icahn”) filed a complaint against current and former directors of Illumina, alleging direct and derivative claims of breaches of fiduciary duty. The complaint was filed under seal, but according to Reuters, Icahn “told the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York on Tuesday that the lawsuit pertained to Illumina completing its acquisition of cancer diagnostic test maker Grail.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.42, or 5.6%, to close at $124.45 per share on October 18, 2023.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the Company’s insiders had personal financial motives for acquiring GRAIL; (2) that, contrary to Illumina’s attempts to discount Icahn’s criticism, Icahn had accurately concluded that insiders’ interests did not align with the Company’s best interests; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Illumina class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ILMN

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

Roblox operates a platform that provides developers with tools to create online games and hosts the games on its servers. Roblox generates revenue by selling its proprietary currency (called “Robux”) to its users so they can purchase digital items (e.g., weapons, armor, or vehicles) to enhance their gaming experiences.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Roblox reported strong bookings and revenue growth. The Company attributed this growth to various factors, including the positive effect from COVID stay-at-home orders, its technology investments, and “high-quality” gaming content. However, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox’s growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform. These inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make unauthorized Robux purchases which translated into unsustainable levels of bookings and revenue.



In late September 2021, Roblox began to roll out enhanced user controls on its platform. Among other things, these new controls allowed parents to put monthly spending limits on their children’s Robux purchases. Unbeknownst to investors, the implementation of these enhanced controls would inevitably cause Roblox’s bookings growth to decelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022. On February 15, 2022, the truth about the Company’s unsustainable growth was revealed to investors when Roblox reported surprisingly weak fourth quarter 2021 results. Most of Roblox’s key metrics missed analysts’ expectations, including quarterly bookings and revenue, leading to a significant decline in the Company’s stock price and significant losses for investors.

The Complaint further alleges that statements made by Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the Class Period.

For more information on the Roblox class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com