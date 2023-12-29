Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Brainstorm Cell, SolarEdge, and Barclays and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), and Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)

Class Period: August 15, 2022 - September 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the biologics license application (BLA); and (3) as a result, Defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Brainstorm Cell class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BCLI

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)

Class Period: February 22, 2022 - October 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SolarEdge’s distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (ii) as a result, SolarEdge was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; and (iii) consequently, SolarEdge’s backlog and guidance was overstated.

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 1, 2023, SolarEdge CEO, defendant Zvi Lando revealed that “distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it related to solar modules.” The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of SolarEdge stock fell more than 18%.

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 19, 2023, SolarEdge disclosed that “[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and “[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.” SolarEdge further revealed that it “anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues,” according to the complaint. The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of SolarEdge stock fell more than 27%.

For more information on the SolarEdge class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SEDG

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)

Class Period: July 22, 2019 - October 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to false public assertions, Barclays's now-former group chief executive James "Jes" Staley ("Staley") had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein"); (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays's response to the British Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the Barclays class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BCS

