Minister’s statement on suspension of safety certificate following collision

CANADA, December 29 - Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, has issued the following statement on the suspension of a trucking company’s ability to operate in B.C. following a collision with an overpass on Dec. 28, 2023:

“This needs to stop. We know that the vast majority of commercial drivers in B.C. operate safely and responsibly. However, some operators are not getting the message.

“In the interest of public safety, B.C.’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch (CVSE) has used its new powers to suspend the safety certificate for Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd.

“This means the company’s entire fleet of 65 commercial vehicles will be unable to operate in B.C. as of 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Furthermore, the driver and the carrier responsible will face the toughest fines in the country. The outcome of the investigation could lead to further action.

“This suspension is a result of the company’s unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province, following its sixth infrastructure crash in two years.

“We recently announced increased fines and the ability to ground fleets through suspensions like this, so highway traffic keeps moving safely and reliably for travellers and commercial vehicles, and people can count on their commute.”

