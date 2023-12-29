Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2023 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Reinvested
Capital
Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.99620
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.25750
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.35342
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 1.68614
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 1.59239
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.58689
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.93400
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.02565
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.73118
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.64248
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.76924
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 3.08345
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.00000
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.00000
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.00000
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.61720
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.00000
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.35492
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.00000
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.01601
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.31227
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.23427
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.74055
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.00000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.68287
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 1.14867
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.35503
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.13490
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.00000
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.25827
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.12997
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.19309
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 1.04030
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 2.50353
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 1.89487
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.86013
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 3.24803
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.00000
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.00000
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 2.04103
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.00000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.27830
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.29479
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000


(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.12 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com

 


