Autoflow’s Rewards and Referrals feature equips auto repair shops to easily recognize and reward customer loyalty

Why burden customers with another app to download? For my customers to be a part of this program, they have to be just that, a customer. My shops will keep track of their loyalty for them...”
— Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow & multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow’s Rewards and Referrals innovative program is built to recognize customer loyalty and give meaningful rewards for referrals. The feature enables shops to determine the actual monetary value of their customers along with identifying top customers. Founder of Autoflow and co-owner of multi-shop operation Golden Rule Auto Care, Chris Cloutier, explains what inspired his approach in designing the feature. “Many loyalty and rewards programs are backwardly executed. Why burden customers with another card to carry or app to download? Why can’t businesses keep track of that for them? For one of my customers to be a part of this program, they have to be just that, a customer. My shops will keep track of their loyalty for them, the way it should be.”

Rewards and Referrals is fully customizable, giving shops the ability to create their own point structure for customer referrals and visits and define rewards. Shops can also quickly track and map referrals to customers via a visual referral tree that offers unique insight into the total income stemming from referrals. Reporting is also included on referrals, earned points, and redeemed rewards.

“In a small business, your most loyal customers are your best salespeople,” explains Chris. “As small business owners, we tend to chase new customers and spend hundreds of dollars a month on advertising that nets us a very small rate of return. Rewards and Referrals is simple to use and gives credit to your number one sales and marketing resource, your customers.”

To learn more about implementing Autoflow’s Rewards and Referrals feature, visit https://autoflow.com/rewards-and-referrals/, or call (469) 202-4090.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | Your partner in adopting technology
Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

