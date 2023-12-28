Statement regarding the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour council

CANADA, December 28 - Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities issued the following statement today:

“On December 8th, 2023, I received a formal request from the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour to conduct an inquiry into the conduct of Councillor John Robertson and his failure to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council after breaching the municipality’s code of conduct bylaws.

After reviewing the documentation provided by the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour, I have concluded that no further inquiry is required.

I have notified Councillor John Roberston that he is ordered to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council or resign from his role on council by December 31, 2023.

Mr. Robertson’s failure to cooperate with the sanctions placed on him by the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour, or show any indication of intent to comply, is contrary to the code of conduct regulations of the Municipal Government Act.

The municipality followed the due process set out by its code of conduct bylaw and has exhausted all options within the municipality’s power to resolve the matter. Section 219(2)(a) of the Municipal Government Act where section 5(3) of the code of conduct regulations was violated, allows the Minister to issue an order to direct a council or a member of council, to take any action that the Minister considers proper in the circumstances.

We recognize this situation has been difficult for the Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour, Mayor White, council, and the chief administrative officer. On behalf of government, I thank them for their diligence and leadership.”