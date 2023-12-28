Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $4.3 Million For the Three Months September 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $91.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2023 was $776.61, a slight decrease from the book value per weighted share of $780.66 at September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $3.2 million from $4.8 million a year ago to $8.0 million.   

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.5 million moving from $2.7 million to $4.2 million and gross written premiums increased $62.7 million, moving from $110.2 million to $172.9 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs and rate increases. Quarter to Date loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 70.4% to 57.3%.  

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses remained constant at $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
                       
                       
                September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022
Assets                
                       
    Investments:            
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value   $ 125,971       $ 97,646  
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value       -         2,708  
    Cash and cash equivalents       39,040         32,212  
    Restricted cash       1,722         3,968  
    Accrued investment income       881         455  
    Premiums receivable       150,663         94,704  
    Deferred insurance premiums       197,113         132,602  
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net       261,844         248,234  
    Deferred policy acquisition costs       8,605         4,029  
    Intangible assets       4,800         4,800  
    Goodwill         33,050         33,050  
    Other assets       4,404         3,978  
      Total Assets     $ 828,093       $ 658,386  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Equity            
                       
  Liabilities:            
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $ 269,398       $ 253,886  
    Deferred commission income       6,322         2,661  
    Unearned premiums       206,246         137,929  
    Ceded premium payable       135,638         88,117  
    Payable to general agents       6,862         5,469  
    Funds withheld       122,540         99,409  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       22,696         16,499  
    Notes payable       21,021         18,021  
    Non-owned interest in VIE       300         300  
    Interest payable       586         464  
      Total Liabilities       791,609         622,755  
                       
  Shareholders' Equity:            
    Common shares       4,698         4,698  
    Additional paid-in capital       189,179         189,179  
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)       (4,567 )       (4,240 )
    Retained deficit       (152,826 )       (159,459 )
      Total Shareholders' Equity       36,484         30,178  
      Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       -         5,453  
    Total Equity       36,484         35,631  
                       
      Total Liabilities and Equity     $ 828,093       $ 658,386  
                       
    See Notes to September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
                       


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                       
          Three months ended September 30,   Nine Months ended September 30,
          2023     2022     2023     2022  
  Revenues              
                       
    Net premiums earned $ 7,987   $ 4,844     $ 20,104   $ 15,025  
    Fee income   4,191     2,683       11,847     8,687  
                       
    Net investment income   215     109       555     141  
    Net realized gains on investments   2,425     -       2,862     237  
    Other income   25     21       64     916  
                       
                       
      Total revenues   14,843     7,657       35,432     25,006  
                       
  Expenses              
    Losses and loss adjustment expenses   4,574     3,410       12,416     10,315  
    Acquisition expenses   2,628     1,418       6,379     4,770  
    Operating expenses   2,775     2,821       8,351     8,600  
    Interest expense   586     451       1,653     1,352  
                       
      Total expenses   10,563     8,100       28,799     25,037  
                       
                       
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ 4,280   $ (443 )   $ 6,633   $ (31 )
    Income tax (expense)   -     -       -     -  
                       
Net profit / (loss) before dividends   4,280     (443 )     6,633     (31 )
    Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   -     -       -     -  
                       
                       
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 4,280   $ (443 )   $ 6,633   $ (31 )
                       
                       
  Net profit / (loss) per common share:              
  Basic   $ 91.11   $ (9.42 )   $ 141.19   $ (0.65 )
  Diluted     91.11     (9.42 )     141.19     (0.65 )
                       
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
  Basic     46,979     46,979       46,979     46,979  
  Diluted     46,979     46,979       46,979     46,979  
                       
See Notes to September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
                       

