DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: VISITOR EXPENDITURES DECREASED FOR NOVEMBER 2023 COMPARED TO NOVEMBER 2022

December 28, 2023

VISITOR EXPENDITURES DECREASED FOR NOVEMBER 2023 COMPARED TO NOVEMBER 2022

HONOLULU – After recording three consecutive months of decreases in both visitor arrivals and visitor spending, November 2023 data showed a modest growth in visitor arrivals, but total visitor spending continued to decline compared to a year ago. According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 731,233 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2023, up 0.3 percent from November 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this represents a 90.4 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from November 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.53 billion in November 2023, a decrease from November 2022 ($1.57 billion, -2.4%), but higher than November 2019 ($1.34 billion, +14.2%).

In November 2023, 720,297 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 10,936 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 719,022 visitors (+0.2%) arrived by air and 9,866 visitors (+10.8%) came by cruise ships in November 2022, and 792,547 visitors (-9.1%) arrived by air and 16,529 visitors (-33.8%) came by cruise ships in November 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in November 2023 was 8.75 days, compared to 9.05 days (-3.4%) in November 2022 and 8.30 days (+5.5%) in November 2019. The statewide average daily census[1] was 213,312 visitors in November 2023, compared to 220,001 visitors (-3.0%) in November 2022 and 223,746 visitors (-4.7%) in November 2019.

In November 2023, 380,672 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from November 2022 (410,619 visitors, -7.3%), but an increase compared to November 2019 (375,244 visitors, +1.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $733.7 million decreased from November 2022 ($813.5 million, -9.8%), but was much higher than November 2019 ($563.8 million, +30.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in November 2023 ($229 per person) was slightly less than November 2022 ($231 per person, -1.1%), but was considerably more than November 2019 ($179 per person, +28.0%).

In November 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 152,725 visitors declined compared to November 2022 (164,352 visitors, -7.1%), but increased from November 2019 (150,386 visitors, +1.6%). U.S. East visitor spending of $397.1 million was up slightly from November 2022 ($393.2 million, +1.0%) and was much higher than November 2019 ($306.8 million, +29.4%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in November 2023 ($270 per person) was more than November 2022 ($250 per person, +7.8%) and November 2019 ($221 per person, +21.9%).

There were 62,893 visitors from Japan in November 2023, which was a significant increase compared to November 2022 (25,968 visitors, +142.2%), but was still much lower than November 2019 (131,536 visitors, -52.2%). Visitors from Japan spent $94.7 million in November 2023, compared to $43.2 million (+119.4%) in November 2022 and $189.4 million (-50.0%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in November 2023 ($249 per person) was more than November 2022 ($240 per person, +3.6%), but was less than November 2019 ($256 per person, -2.6%).

In November 2023, 48,081 visitors arrived from Canada, up slightly compared to November 2022 (46,805 visitors, +2.7%), but fewer than pre-pandemic November 2019 (50,598 visitors, -5.0%). Visitors from Canada spent $126.8 million in November 2023, compared to $117.2 million (+8.2%) in November 2022 and $98.3 million (+29.0%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in November 2023 ($219 per person) was more than November 2022 ($205 per person, +7.2%) and November 2019 ($165 per person, +33.1%).

There were 75,925 visitors from all other international markets in November 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 71,278 visitors (+6.5%) from all other international markets in November 2022 and 84,783 visitors (-10.4%) in November 2019.

In November 2023, a total of 4,763 transpacific flights with 1,048,648 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,716 flights (+1.0%) with 1,026,142 seats (+2.2%) in November 2022 and 4,881 flights (-2.4%) with 1,072,805 seats (-2.3%) in November 2019.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The influx of visitors from Japan remains strong with 62,893 arrivals and a recovery rate of 47.8 percent, marking the highest recovery rate since April 2020. We maintain an optimistic outlook on the Japanese market, anticipating its continued contribution to tourism as we progress into 2024.

The impact of the Maui wildfires continues to be felt in November’s figures, but with most of West Maui now reopened to tourism, there is a concerted effort to reinvigorate job opportunities and facilitate the economic recovery of Maui.

[1] Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.