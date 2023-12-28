DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2023-64

GRAND JURY INDICTS FOUR OCCC INMATES FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH OF CHRISTOPHER VAEFAGA

December 28, 2023

HONOLULU – An O‘ahu grand jury indicted four inmates at O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC)—Aaron Tuitelapaga, 29; Bronson Tuitelelepaga, 27; Manu Sorenson, 33; and Josiah Palimoomanu, 33—for Manslaughter in the death of Christopher Vaefaga, 36, another OCCC inmate.

The four defendants allegedly beat Vaefaga to death on July 6, 2023.

First Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson ordered that Tuitelapaga, Tuitelelepaga, and Sorensen be held without bail. Judge Johnson set Palimoomanu’s bail at $500,000.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division conducted the investigation in this matter. The Department’s Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.

Manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case is State of Hawai‘i v. Tuitelapaga, et al., Case No. 1CPC-23-0001488. Each of the four defendants is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

