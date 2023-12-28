Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Alisa Belew to its Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to add Alisa Belew to our Board of Directors," said David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation. “Alisa has over 14 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and her unique background will enhance our board and contribute to our ongoing governance practices.”

Ms. Belew is a Director of Newmark, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the world. As Director, she specializes in the leasing and sales of commercial properties in Marin and Sonoma counties. Ms. Belew has a proven track record as a commercial real estate agent and has long-standing relationships with both institutional landlords and local ownership groups throughout the North Bay. In 2017, Ms. Belew was named a Newmark National Rising Star, and she has been a North Bay Top Producer from 2019 to present. As a valuable partner, Alisa anticipates her real estate clients’ needs and is creative in advising the best path forward for her clients. She finds the right solution for all involved due to her extensive experience in the market.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

(707) 863-6840

investments@westamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d140b20-31da-49fa-a86e-3886ec7ebf3d