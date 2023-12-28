Visitor Expenditures Decreased for November 2023 Compared to November 2022

Posted on Dec 28, 2023 in News

HONOLULU—After recording three consecutive months of decreases in both visitor arrivals and visitor spending, November 2023 data showed a modest growth in visitor arrivals, but total visitor spending continued to decline compared to a year ago. According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 731,233 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2023, up 0.3 percent from November 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this represents a 90.4 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from November 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.53 billion in November 2023, a decrease from November 2022 ($1.57 billion, -2.4%), but higher than November 2019 ($1.34 billion, +14.2%).

In November 2023, 720,297 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 10,936 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 719,022 visitors (+0.2%) arrived by air and 9,866 visitors (+10.8%) came by cruise ships in November 2022, and 792,547 visitors (-9.1%) arrived by air and 16,529 visitors (-33.8%) came by cruise ships in November 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in November 2023 was 8.75 days, compared to 9.05 days (-3.4%) in November 2022 and 8.30 days (+5.5%) in November 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 213,312 visitors in November 2023, compared to 220,001 visitors (-3.0%) in November 2022 and 223,746 visitors (-4.7%) in November 2019.

In November 2023, 380,672 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from November 2022 (410,619 visitors, -7.3%), but an increase compared to November 2019 (375,244 visitors, +1.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $733.7 million decreased from November 2022 ($813.5 million, -9.8%), but was much higher than November 2019 ($563.8 million, +30.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in November 2023 ($229 per person) was slightly less than November 2022 ($231 per person, -1.1%), but was considerably more than November 2019 ($179 per person, +28.0%).

In November 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 152,725 visitors declined compared to November 2022 (164,352 visitors, -7.1%), but increased from November 2019 (150,386 visitors, +1.6%). U.S. East visitor spending of $397.1 million was up slightly from November 2022 ($393.2 million, +1.0%) and was much higher than November 2019 ($306.8 million, +29.4%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in November 2023 ($270 per person) was more than November 2022 ($250 per person, +7.8%) and November 2019 ($221 per person, +21.9%).

There were 62,893 visitors from Japan in November 2023, which was a significant increase compared to November 2022 (25,968 visitors, +142.2%), but was still much lower than November 2019 (131,536 visitors, -52.2%). Visitors from Japan spent $94.7 million in November 2023, compared to $43.2 million (+119.4%) in November 2022 and $189.4 million (-50.0%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in November 2023 ($249 per person) was more than November 2022 ($240 per person, +3.6%), but was less than November 2019 ($256 per person, -2.6%).

In November 2023, 48,081 visitors arrived from Canada, up slightly compared to November 2022 (46,805 visitors, +2.7%), but fewer than pre-pandemic November 2019 (50,598 visitors, -5.0%). Visitors from Canada spent $126.8 million in November 2023, compared to $117.2 million (+8.2%) in November 2022 and $98.3 million (+29.0%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in November 2023 ($219 per person) was more than November 2022 ($205 per person, +7.2%) and November 2019 ($165 per person, +33.1%).

There were 75,925 visitors from all other international markets in November 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 71,278 visitors (+6.5%) from all other international markets in November 2022 and 84,783 visitors (-10.4%) in November 2019.

In November 2023, a total of 4,763 transpacific flights with 1,048,648 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,716 flights (+1.0%) with 1,026,142 seats (+2.2%) in November 2022 and 4,881 flights (-2.4%) with 1,072,805 seats (-2.3%) in November 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023, total visitor spending rose to $18.82 billion, compared to $17.72 billion (+6.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $15.96 billion (+17.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

A total of 8,783,688 visitors arrived to the state in the first 11 months of 2023, a 5.0 percent increase from 8,362,096 visitors in the first 11 months of 2022. Total arrivals declined 6.9 percent when compared to 9,434,232 visitors in the first 11 months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In November 2023, 304,444 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, down 7.9 percent from November 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (216,800, -10.7%), Washington (54,404, -0.4%) and Oregon (23,602, -4.8%), which offset growth in arrivals from Alaska (9,639, +15.9%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (75,994 visitors, -4.9%) also declined compared to November 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in November 2023 had been to Hawaii before (83.7%) while 16.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.2 percent of U.S. West visitors in November 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 4,574,590 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,830,023 visitors (-5.3%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 4,176,799 visitors (+9.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.80 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $9.16 billion (-4.0%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $6.25 billion (+40.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2023 was $227 per person, a moderate increase from $221 per person (+2.6%) in the first 11 months of 2022, but up considerably from $174 per person (+30.1%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. East: In November 2023, there were fewer arrivals from the South Atlantic (36,641 visitors, -3.4%), West South Central (31,995 visitors, -7.1%), East North Central (30,888 visitors, -5.6%), Mid Atlantic (18,733 visitors, -11.5%), West North Central (18,576 visitors, -7.3%), New England (8,279, -14.7%) and East South Central (7,465 visitors, -10.2%) regions compared to November 2022.

Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in November 2023 had been to Hawaii before (62.2%) while 37.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in November 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2023, 2,217,921 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,240,772 visitors (-1.0%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 2,061,163 visitors (+7.6%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.73 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $5.54 billion (+3.3%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $4.20 billion (+36.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2023 increased to $265 per person, compared to $251 per person (+5.8%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $212 per person (+25.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 62,893 visitors in November 2023, 62,276 arrived on international flights and 617 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in November 2023 were repeat visitors (71.1%) while 28.9 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 75.4 percent of the Japanese visitors in November 2023 stayed in hotels, 15.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 505,574 visitors from Japan, compared to 157,421 visitors (+221.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 1,439,570 visitors (-64.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $793.7 million in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $301.6 million (+163.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $2.04 billion (-61.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2023 was $239 per person, higher than the first 11 months of 2022 ($236 per person, +1.2%), but slightly less than the first 11 months of 2019 ($240 per person, -0.4%).

Canada: Of the 48,081 visitors in November 2023, 40,670 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,411 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Canadian visitors in November 2023 had been to Hawaii before (66.1%) while 33.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 48.9 percent of Canadian visitors in November 2023 stayed in hotels, 27.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in timeshares, 10.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 398,176 visitors from Canada, compared to 352,899 visitors (+12.8%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 475,922 visitors (-16.3%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $1.02 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $817.1 million (+25.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $951.9 million (+7.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2023 increased to $219 per person, from $189 per person (+15.9%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $166 per person (+32.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 440,049 visitors to Oahu in November 2023, compared to 393,203 visitors (+11.9%) in November 2022 and 468,684 visitors (-6.1%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $652.9 million in November 2023, compared to $737.9 million (-11.5%) in November 2022 and $644.3 million (+1.3%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 102,799 visitors in November 2023, compared to 94,591 visitors (+8.7%) in November 2022 and 100,880 visitors (+1.9%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 5,100,611 visitors to Oahu, compared to 4,372,859 visitors (+16.6%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 5,595,902 visitors (-8.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $8.13 billion, up from $7.82 billion (+3.9%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $7.36 billion (+10.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Maui: On November 1, 2023, most of West Maui, except for historic Lahaina Town areas destroyed by the August wildfires, reopened to tourism in an effort to bring back jobs and help Maui’s economy recover. There were 161,522 visitors in November 2023. While still below November 2022 (230,380 visitors, -29.9%) and November 2019 (232,330 visitors, -30.5%) levels, this was the highest number of visitors to Maui in the last four months. Visitor spending was $375.5 million in November 2023, lower than November 2022 ($451.2 million, -16.8%) and November 2019 ($377.9 million, -0.6%). The average daily census on Maui was 45,154 visitors in November 2023, compared to 62,613 visitors (-27.9%) in November 2022 and 61,437 visitors (-26.5%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 2,280,349 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,660,079 visitors (-14.3%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 2,784,485 visitors (-18.1%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $5.25 billion, compared to $5.25 billion (+0.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $4.61 billion (+13.7%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 106,907 visitors to Kauai in November 2023, compared to 101,783 visitors (+5.0%) in November 2022 and 103,783 visitors (+3.0%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $212.7 million in November 2023, compared to $161.6 million in November 2022 (+31.6%) and $135.9 million (+56.5%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 25,909 visitors in November 2023, compared to 25,201 visitors (+2.8%) in November 2022 and 24,919 visitors (+4.0%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 1,296,565 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,223,387 visitors (+6.0%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 1,245,672 visitors (+4.1%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.50 billion, compared to $2.03 billion (+23.2%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $1.73 billion (+43.9%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 135,645 visitors to Hawaii Island in November 2023, compared to 127,597 visitors (+6.3%) in November 2022 and 131,713 visitors (+3.0%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $262.7 million in November 2023, compared to $195.8 million (+34.2%) in November 2022 and $160.7 million (+63.5%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 36,151 visitors in November 2023, compared to 34,516 visitors (+4.7%) in November 2022 and 32,541 visitors (+11.1%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 1,603,564 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,508,776 visitors (+6.3%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 1,585,992 visitors (+1.1%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.71 billion, compared to $2.43 billion (+11.5%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and $2.05 billion (+31.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In November 2023, there were 3,480 scheduled flights with 719,831 seats from U.S. West.

There were fewer scheduled flights, (3,614 flights, -3.7%) and seats (738,639 seats, -2.5%) from U.S. West to the state compared to November 2022. Direct air service from U.S. West to Kahului decreased (-222 flights, -21.6%; -37,711 seats, -18.8%) compared to last November.

Statewide, there were additional scheduled seats from Anchorage (6,453, +266.4%), Denver (33,456, +4.6%), Las Vegas (52,063, +7.5%), Long Beach (16,590, +4.8%), Phoenix (49,184, +0.9%), Portland (29,144, +21.7%), Sacramento (20,310, +4.6%), Salt Lake City (6,655, +1.5%), San Diego (44,540, +8.1%), Seattle (104,148, +11.4%), and service from Everett (+2,492 seats) in November 2023 which was not operating in November 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Los Angeles (175,729, -11.0%), Oakland (39,999, -16.9%), San Francisco (94,733, -6.7%), San Jose (38,665, -28.3%), and no service from Santa Ana (-504 seats) compared to November 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (3,449 flights, +0.9% with 684,892 seats, +5.1%) increased compared to November 2019. There were fewer seats from Anchorage (6,453, -35.6%), Los Angeles (175,729, -8.8%), Oakland (39,999, -24.4%), Portland (29,144, -14.3%), Sacramento (20,310, -7.5%), Salt Lake City (6,655, -6.3%) and San Francisco (94,733, -22.9%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Denver (33,456, +4.6%), Las Vegas (52,063, +128.4%), Long Beach (16,590, +192.6%), Phoenix (49,184, +51.9%), San Diego (44,540, +49.4%), San Jose (38,665, +3.5%), Seattle (104,148, +24.9%), and service from Ontario (+5,670 seats) in November 2023 which was not operating in November 2019.

U.S. East: In November 2023, there were 362 scheduled flights with 95,665 seats from U.S. East.

There were fewer scheduled flights (374 flights, -3.2%) and seats (106,458, -10.1%) from U.S. East to the state compared to November 2022. Direct air service from U.S. East to Kahului was significantly reduced (-64 flights, -68.1%; -18,538 seats, -72.5%) compared to November a year ago.

Statewide, there were additional seats from Detroit (6,665, +145.8%), Minneapolis (6,590, +26.8%), New York JFK (14,964, +79.4%) and Washington D.C. (924, +92.5%). These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Atlanta (8,262, -39.0%), Chicago (10,512, -32.9%), Dallas (22,020, -35.1%) and Newark (6,468, -11.3%).

Scheduled air capacity (274 flights, +32.1% with 79,396 seats, +20.5%) increased compared to November 2019. There were reduced seats from Boston (4,726, -22.7%), Chicago (10,512, -30.3%), Dallas (22,020, -5.2%), Newark (6,468, -10.2%) and Washington D.C. (924, -13.6%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Atlanta (8,262, +11.0%), New York JFK (14,964, +79.4%), and service from Austin (+3,614 seats), Detroit (+6,665 seats) and Minneapolis (+6,590 seats) which was not operating in November 2019.

Japan: In November 2023, there were 374 scheduled flights with 105,268 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (247 flights, +51.4% with 64,999 seats, +62.0%) from Japan to the state was much greater compared to November 2022. There were additional seats from Nagoya (4,063, +410.4%), Osaka (13,359, +46.2%), Haneda (44,046, +54.7%) and Narita (39,074, +46.9%) to Honolulu, and seats from Fukuoka (+3,614 seats) to Honolulu which was not in service in November 2022. There was direct service from Haneda to Kona in November 2023 (4 flights with 1,112 seats) which was not operating in November 2022.

Direct air service remained below November 2019 levels (596 flights, -37.2% with 161,036 seats, -34.6%). There were additional seats from Fukuoka (3,614, +550.0%) and Haneda (44,046, +115.4%) to Honolulu. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya (4,063, -65.9%), Osaka (13,359, -60.2%) and Narita (39,074, -52.0%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to November 2019. There were only four flights with 1,112 seats from Haneda to Kona in November 2023, compared to 43 flights

(-90.7%) with 9,584 seats (-88.4%) from Haneda and Narita to Kona in November 2019.

Canada: There were 286 scheduled flights with 51,273 seats from Canada in November 2023.

Scheduled air capacity (242 flights, +18.2% with 43,118 seats, +18.9%) from Canada to the state increased compared to November 2022. Direct air service from Canada to Kahului continued to decrease (-9 flights, -8.2%; -1,335 seats, -6.6%) compared to November 2022.

There were more scheduled flights (233 flights, +22.7%) and seats (46,266 seats, +10.8%) to the state compared to November 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In November 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,445 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 63 flights (+1.6%) with 19,110 seats (+1.8%) in November 2022. Air capacity remained below the November 2019 level (84 scheduled flights, -23.8% with 25,160 seats, -22.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In November 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,445 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 63 flights (+1.6%) with 19,110 seats (+1.8%) in November 2022. Air capacity remained below the November 2019 level (84 scheduled flights, -23.8% with 25,160 seats, -22.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Other Asia:

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in November 2019.

Korea: There were 72 scheduled flights with 23,191 seats from Seoul in November 2023, compared to 72 flights (0.0%) with 23,208 seats (-0.1%) in November 2022 and 82 flights (-12.2%) with 26,191 seats (-11.5%) in November 2019.

Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in November 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in November 2023, compared to 29 flights (+3.4%) with 10,150 seats (+3.4%) in November 2022 and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in November 2019.

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in November 2023, compared to 29 flights (+3.4%) with 10,150 seats (+3.4%) in November 2022 and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in November 2019.

Philippines: There were 19 scheduled flights with 5,871 seats from Manila in November 2023, compared to 21 flights (-9.5%) with 6,489 seats (-9.5%) in November 2022 and 18 flights (+5.6%) with 5,562 seats (+5.6%) in November 2019.

Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in November 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in November 2022. In November 2019, there were five flights (-20.0%) with 652 seats (+4.3%).

Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in November 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in November 2022 and in November 2019.

Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in November 2023 and November 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in November 2019.

Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in November 2023 and November 2022 compared to 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in November 2019.

Fiji: There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats in November 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in November 2022. There were four flights (+100.0%) with 614 seats (+121.5%) in November 2019.

American Samoa: There were eight scheduled flights with 2,224 seats from Pago Pago in November 2023, in November 2022 and in November 2019.

French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in November 2023 and November 2022, compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, there were 54,605 transpacific flights with 11,991,327 seats, compared to 54,867 flights (-0.5%) with 11,570,483 seats (+3.6%) in the first 11 months of 2022 and 56,100 flights (-2.7%) with 12,366,289 seats (-3.0%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In November 2023, 10,936 visitors arrived via six out-of-state cruise ships. One ship came towards the end of October 2023 and had a turnaround tour in early November 2023. This ship revisited Hawaii in the third week of November 2023 and had another turnaround tour at the end of the month. A turnaround tour occurs when visitors that arrived on an out-of-state ship, depart by air service after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies into Honolulu to board the ship, tour the islands, then most of them remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port.

In addition to the 2,685 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours, another 8,989 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America in November 2023.

In November 2022, 9,866 visitors came to the islands aboard five out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had a turnaround tour. In addition to the 1,374 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour on the out-of-state cruise ship, another 6,860 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America in November 2022.

In November 2019, 16,529 visitors arrived on eight out-of-state cruise ships, 2,200 visitors flew into Honolulu for a turnaround tour, and another 11,040 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 11 months of 2023, 140,831 visitors entered Hawaii via 66 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,856 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 114,378 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 11 months of 2022, 81,691 visitors entered Hawaii via 47 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 9,183 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 42,759 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 11 months of 2019, 132,195 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 62 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,561 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 112,392 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The influx of visitors from Japan remains strong with 62,893 arrivals and a recovery rate of 47.8 percent, marking the highest recovery rate since April 2020. We maintain an optimistic outlook on the Japanese market, anticipating its continued contribution to tourism as we progress into 2024.

The impact of the Maui wildfires continues to be felt in November’s figures, but with most of West Maui now reopened to tourism, there is a concerted effort to reinvigorate job opportunities and facilitate the economic recovery of Maui.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

