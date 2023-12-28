Submit Release
New year, time for a new fishing/hunting license, and you have lots of options

Buy a ‘hard card’

If you like a physical license, you can also get a durable and attractive “hard card” for $6 that’s the same size and shape as a credit card, and it has all your license and permit information on it. 

Buy a three-year license and get “Price Locked” 

Price Lock started in a 2017 as a way to reward regular hunting and fishing license buyers who continue to buy every year. As long as they buy a license each year, they get a discount, or more accurately, do not pay higher prices when there’s a fee increase. 

People who buy a resident three-year hunting, fishing or combo licenses also get “Price Locked” and pay 2017 prices for all their  tags and permits. 

Sign up for autorenew

This is a simple way to ensure you always have a valid hunting/fishing or combo license. You will be charged for a new license each December and receive a license for the upcoming year in the mail. You will be notified via email that your credit card on file is about to be charged, and you can cancel at that time if you don’t wish to continue, or at any other time. 

Get it all (almost) with a Sportsman's Package

If you’re someone who likes to have their hunting/fishing bases covered, then the resident Sportsman’s Package option is the way to go. At only $124.25 at Price Locked — or $144.60 if you’re not — you get nearly all the hunting and fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer, which includes a resident adult hunting and fishing license along with tags for deer, elk, bear, mountain lion, wolf, turkey, salmon and steelhead. Archery and muzzleloader validations are also included (but you still need archery education certification).  

