DOS ANNOUNCES START OF CONSTRUCTION OF $510,000 RESILIENCY PROJECT AT CHIPPEWA BAY BOAT LAUNCH IN TOWN OF HAMMOND, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

Secretary of State Robert Rodriquez today announced construction has begun on a resiliency project at the Chippewa Bay boat launch within the town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County. The project was awarded $510,000 in grant funding through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). Once complete, the project will provide critical improvements to the popular boat launch, address fluctuating water levels along the St. Lawrence River, as well as promote boater safety.

“The Department of State has been steadfast in our work to implement critical projects that are revitalizing waterfronts and strengthening the resiliency of Lake Ontario shoreline communities,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “We are proud to work with REDI on a new $510,000 Chippewa Bay Boat launch in the Town of Hammond to support the present and future tourism industry, bolster the local and regional economy and offer recreational activities for the residents of St. Lawrence County.”

The town of Hammond’s Chippewa Bay boat launch provides community access to the St. Lawrence River. It is the only boat launch in the town that allows vital year-round access to the river for emergency services. Fluctuating water levels and extreme weather have negatively impacted and limited the use of the existing boat launch. The town has made efforts to maintain the launch, but due to high water conditions experienced along the St. Lawrence River in 2019, the launch needs improvements.

Resiliency measures for this project included installation of a new boat launch to allow for easier use and ensure community access even during times of high-water events, the addition of new floating docks at the site which will allow for temporary vessel tie-up during loading and unloading, installation of shoreline protection to prevent future erosion, a pedestrian walkway, and the resurfacing of the adjacent parking area to raise the elevation.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Basil Seggos said, “Recreational boaters and anglers travel from across the state to enjoy all the St. Lawrence River has to offer. Ensuring the region’s boat launches remain open and accessible is important to the economic wellbeing of communities along the river’s shoreline. DEC is proud to continue to support the REDI Program’s progress and work alongside the Department of State and other partners to assist communities like the town of Hammond as they complete critical improvements like the Chippewa Bay boat launch.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Hope Knight said, “This is the season of giving, so it is an appropriate time to begin construction on a REDI project that will improve Camp Hollis, which is a special summer retreat for thousands of at-risk youth. With more than half of the REDI initiatives well underway or completed, Governor Hochul’s REDI Commission continues to make a dramatic difference in helping boost resiliency and recreational opportunities for Lake Ontario shoreline campers, residents and visitors alike.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The work announced today will improve safety and resiliency for the town of Hammond’s Chippewa Bay boat launch and ensure the community’s long-term, year-round access to the St. Lawrence River. This is yet another great example of how REDI investments are improving resiliency and bolstering the economies of Lake Ontario communities that have been impacted by flooding.”

Assemblyman Scott Gray said, “The start of the resiliency project at Chippewa Bay boat launch in the town of Hammond is welcomed news. This project, funded by the State’s REDI Program, is a significant step towards addressing the fluctuating water levels and extreme weather conditions that have been a longstanding challenge. Upon completion, the project will not only provide vital improvements to the boat launch but also promote boater safety and enhance access to the St. Lawrence River, thereby boosting the regional economy and reinforcing our commitment to strengthening community waterfront infrastructure.”

Hammond Town Supervisor Ron Bertram said, “The improvements being undertaken at the Chippewa Bay boat launch as part of New York State’s REDI Program, will ensure that the town’s main boat launch meets resiliency standards and enhances access to the region’s most important asset, the St. Lawrence River. Thank you to New York State, the REDI Team, and to Fourth Coast Engineering, for their partnership and guidance during the design and implementation of this critical project.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State's REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 28 projects in the design phase, 22 projects in the construction phase, and 84 projects completed.

