Kennett Square Martin Luther King Jr. CommUNITY Three-Day Celebration

MLK Celebration Flyer

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Martin Luther King CommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area is pleased to announce that the 23rd Annual MLK Celebration will be held January 13-15, 2024. This year, the event will begin with the “Change for Change” coin collection to feed the hungry at the Franklin Mint FCU, Kennett Square, on January 13; a free film/discussion on “Slavery in the Age of Revolution” on January 14, at the Kennett Library; and the signature MLK Day Fellowship Brunch at Lincoln University featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Robin Smith, followed by interactive workshops focused on the theme of the day, “It Begins With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community.” Doors open at 9:30 and the celebration begins at 10 AM and concludes at 3 PM.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Robin Smith, is a #1 bestselling author, ordained minister, and host of SiriusXM’s The Dr. Robin Show. She addresses today’s most pressing societal challenges through fearless truth-telling. As a licensed psychologist known for her signature four-step prescription Wake Up! Show Up! Grow Up! Rise Up!™, she brings a uniquely healing perspective to our nation’s most daunting social justice and mental health issues: from systemic racism and racial violence to grief and loss to discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation to recovering and rebounding as a nation following crises. She will be available to sign her new book, THE INVISIBLE ACHE: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming Their Power, co-written with Courtney B. Vance, which was published in November 2023.

Two workshops will be presented from 1 to 3 PM. Our partner, On Earth Peace, will present the first, to help individuals, churches, leaders, and community groups learn and use Kingian Nonviolence to respond to conflict, injustice, violence, militarism, and war. The second workshop, "Intersectional Allyship in the Fight Towards Racial Equity and Justice." will be presented by our partner, the Center for Inclusive Education and Scholarship at Drexel University. This workshop will teach foundational knowledge about white supremacy and equip individuals in real time to address discrimination and promote social justice in everyday life.

Hon. Oliver Franklin OBE will screen his new film, “Slavery in the Age of Revolution,” informing of the importance of the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting impact on society. This is a free film and discussion at the Kennett Library on Sunday, January 14 from 2 – 4 pm.

Registration and tickets for the MLK Celebration are available at the Kennett Library, at www.mlkcommunity.org or by calling 215-820-1164. The general public registration is $30 and for students with ID, $10.

MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to revitalize in our community Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of peace and harmony among all people.

Donations and sponsorships in support of our work are welcome. Please see our website at www.mlkcommunity.org.