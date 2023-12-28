Eastern Mediterranean University's (EMU) Faculty of Law Organised a Panel in Memory of Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Law hosted a panel in memory of the late Prof. Esin Konanç, a distinguished academician who made substantial contributions to EMU Faculty of Law before tragically passing away in a traffic accident in 2009. The said annual panel has been held for the 15th time this year under the theme "Human Rights on the 100th Anniversary of the Republic," at the LA1 Hall of the Law Faculty.

The panel which took place under the moderation of Assist. Prof. Dr. Can Azer, academic staff member at EMU Faculty of Law, commenced with a reading of Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç's biography, followed by a video screening featuring a collection of photographs.

Distinguished speakers at the panel delved into current and contentious topics, exploring multifaceted dimensions of human rights. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Demet Çelik Ulusoy underscored the significance of human rights in the digital era through her presentation titled "Human Rights 4.0." Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Koçano Rodoslu examined the protection of personal rights amidst social media violations. Meanwhile, Assist. Prof. Dr. Bezar Eylem Ekinci analyzed the limitation of freedom of expression using decisions from the European Court of Human Rights under the theme "Legitimate Purpose in Restricting Freedom of Expression." Lastly, Assist. Prof. Dr. Nurcan Gündüz shed light on contentious aspects within criminal law concerning "Freedom of Expression and Depenalization of Insult," offering insights with contemporary examples.

This remarkable event served as a platform for academics and students to converge and discuss contemporary human rights issues. The engaged participation during the presentations led to a productive question-and-answer session and discussions that ensued at the conclusion of the panel. Overall, the panel stood as a meaningful tribute, aiming to honor and commemorate the academic legacy of Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç.

