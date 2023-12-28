Climate change threatens a quarter of Australia’s low-lying coral reef islands
Coral islands support and extend legal maritime jurisdictions. University of Sydney researchers have found 25 percent of Australia’s coral islands, land masses formed by reefs, currently face high to very high risk of being wiped out by climate change. The findings, published in the latest edition of the journal Science of the Total Environment, identified that […]
