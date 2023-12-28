Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,306 in the last 365 days.

Dynamics of pH at Santa Catalina Island

The local expression of ocean acidification may depend on local oceanographic features in addition to global forcings. Our objective is to provide a baseline of pH behavior at Santa Catalina Island, situated within the unique oceanographic characteristics of the Southern California Bight, and to gain insight into ocean acidification at the island. Measurements of the […]

The post Dynamics of pH at Santa Catalina Island appeared first on Ocean Acidification.

You just read:

Dynamics of pH at Santa Catalina Island

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more