FloridaCommerce Submits State of Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

~ Florida’s Plan to Operationalize more than $1.16 Billion in Broadband Funding Emphasizes Infrastructure and Workforce Education ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced the State of Florida’s initial BEAD program proposal to access more than $1.16 billion in broadband funding has been submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The initial proposal outlines Florida’s plans to administer more than $1.16 billion in funds to deploy broadband internet infrastructure, workforce development and digital literacy projects.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, for more than two years our Office of Broadband has engaged greater than 500 local and state, public and private stakeholders, including helping launch formal broadband planning teams in all 67 counties, to already deploy $473 million in broadband grants,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Subsequently, Florida’s head start and strong relationships with local stakeholders prepared FloridaCommerce to submit a BEAD plan that we believe reflects the Governor’s and Florida’s command focus on creating ready infrastructure, creating high demand workforce training opportunities, and expanding opportunities for both job seekers and job creators.”

Highlights of the BEAD Initial Proposal

$971 million for broadband infrastructure to serve Florida’s remaining unserved and underserved communities. This includes $200 million set aside for our federally recognized tribal partners, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

$110 million for workforce education and training programs that support broadband-related infrastructure and maintenance needs.

$30 million for grants to community-based organizations to provide individual Floridians with digital literacy and cybersecurity skills, helping Floridians to safely utilize and benefit from their increased access to broadband.

Community engagement and public feedback played an important role in the state’s approach to developing the initial proposal, including six BEAD-specific public hearings in addition to the dozens held since 2021, three BEAD-specific webinars, and the first-ever statewide Broadband Summit held in September 2023 in Orlando . The state’s submission also follows 30-day public comment periods held for Volumes I and II of the initial proposal, to help facilitate community engagement and public feedback as part of the plan. Additionally, over the last two years FloridaCommerce helped launch Local Technology Planning Teams in all 67 counties and engaged with more than 500 local and state, public and private stakeholder organizations. Ultimately, the success of Florida’s broadband initiatives will be measured in its impact to communities throughout the state, so it was imperative that public feedback and partnerships helped inform the initial BEAD program proposal.

Expanding Broadband in Florida

To date, more than $226 million has been awarded for 88 strategic projects in 53 Florida counties for broadband Internet expansion that will impact more than 250,000 unserved and underserved businesses and homes through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program.

Additionally in July, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $247 million through the Capital Project Fund - Broadband Infrastructure program, connecting more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed Internet.

For more information on the BEAD Initial Proposal Volumes I and II, visit the Office’s webpage.

