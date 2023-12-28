BodyGuardz x Taana Bana: A Fusion of Modern Protection and Timeless Craftsmanship

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leading innovator in mobile device protection, is excited to announce a unique partnership with the Indian artisan brand, Taana Bana . This collaboration brings together the most advanced mobile protection with traditional artisan craftsmanship—introducing a unique line of handcrafted lanyards designed to use on BodyGuardz cases, as well as anything else with an anchor point like bags, AirPods, keys, etc.



With the evolving needs of consumers for personalized mobile accessories, BodyGuardz has been at the forefront of delivering both style and protection. Recognizing the unmatched quality and artistry of Taana Bana's work, the partnership was a natural fit. This fusion promises to deliver a product that is not only functional but also a piece of art, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of mobile phones across the globe.

"We’re honored to collaborate with these skilled artisans to celebrate their enduring spirit and the vibrancy of their craft," said Meena Yeddula, Director of Ecommerce Systems at BodyGuardz. "Our customers expect the best, and with Taana Bana's exquisite artisan lanyards, they can now elevate their mobile experience to a new level of elegance."

Taana Bana, known for its intricate designs and attention to detail, employs artisans from various regions of India, preserving and promoting traditional weaving and embroidery techniques. Each lanyard is a testament to the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and a symbol of its artisans’ resilience.

"The unique fusion of heritage Patwa craft of India with a lanyard intrigued us as a novel idea. Together, as women-led entities, we’re not just creating products, we’re crafting a compelling narrative that deserves to be heard and celebrated!" said Anshu Gupta, founder of Taana Bana.

Both companies are excited about the possibilities of this collaboration, both in terms of product innovation and in bringing global recognition to India's artisan community. With this partnership, BodyGuardz and Taana Bana are setting a standard for what's possible when technology meets tradition.

These limited-edition, artisan lanyards are available for purchase on BodyGuardz.com in five different designs.

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is part of BGZ brands and a leading innovator in mobile device protection technology. BodyGuardz is renowned for its high-quality screen protectors, cases, and other mobile accessories that offer exceptional protection to a wide range of devices. The brand is committed to providing its customers with products that protect their devices from scratches, drops, and other hazards, while also enhancing the user experience. With a focus on innovation and quality, BodyGuardz has become a trusted name in the mobile device protection industry. Its products are used and loved by millions of customers worldwide.

