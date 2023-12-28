Lino A. Saputo Appointed Member of the Order of Canada

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (we, Saputo or the Company) (TSX: SAP) is delighted to highlight the appointment of Lino A. Saputo, the Company’s Chair of the Board, President and CEO, as a Member of the Order of Canada, a distinction conferred by the Office of the Secretary of the Governor General. Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada honours Canadians who make extraordinary contributions to the nation. This marks the second time that Saputo celebrates such an achievement, with its founder, Emanuele (Lino) Saputo, having previously been invested into the Order of Canada in 2012.

Accomplished entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist, Lino A. Saputo is being recognized for his contributions to Canadian business as a dedicated corporate leader and his philanthropic ventures supporting charitable organizations.

“It is with great pride and appreciation that I join the Order of Canada. This is a true honour made possible by the support of my wife, my family, my community, and the unwavering passion of our over 19,000 loyal employees who continually inspire me by embodying our Saputo values every single day,” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and CEO, Saputo Inc.

Lino A. Saputo has been actively involved in the Company’s operations for over 35 years and has held the position of CEO since 2004. He was named Chair of the Board in 2017, having previously been appointed Vice Chair in 2011. In 2019, he was selected as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year® in recognition of his contributions and Saputo’s remarkable example of true Canadian success. His exceptional leadership, passion for excellence, and hands-on approach have enabled Saputo to grow into the leading global dairy processor it is today.

Lino A. Saputo acts as a champion for the advancement of women in the workplace and is passionate about addressing sustainability challenges within the dairy industry. Respected for his business acumen, he previously sat on the Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc. and is a member of the National Bank of Canada and Global Dairy Platform Inc. Boards of Directors.

Beyond business, Lino A. Saputo has often been recognized for his generosity and commitment to bettering the lives of others, both personally and through Saputo’s community engagement efforts, making him a role model and mentor to many. For his support and active involvement with various causes through the years, Lino A. Saputo was honoured by the Québec chapter of the Association of Professional Philanthropists (AFP Québec) as the Outstanding Philanthropist for 2021.

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

