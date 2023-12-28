HIVE Digital Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to “HODL” Our Bitcoin Production and Expand Green Mining Footprint

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HIVE) (FSE:YO0.F) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) a leading digital asset miner and “green” focused data center builder and operator is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced bought-deal private placement (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 special warrants (“Special Warrants”) at a price of CAD$5.00 per Special Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of CAD$25,000,000, with Stifel Canada. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (together, the “Underwriters”).

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Underwriters elected to fully exercise the option granted to them by the Company to increase the size of the Offering by an additional 15% of the Special Warrants sold under the Offering, for an additional 750,000 Special Warrants. As a result, the Offering consisted of the sale of an aggregate 5,750,000 Special Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$28,750,000. The Special Warrants and the underlying Units (defined below) are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The completion of the Offering will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals or consents.

Each Special Warrant entitles the holder thereof to receive, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances and the Penalty Provision (as defined below), and without payment of additional consideration, one (1) unit of the Company (each a “Unit”) upon the exercise or deemed exercise of each Special Warrant. Each Unit shall consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half (0.5) of one (1) common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of CAD$6.00 per Warrant Share until December 28, 2026. The Special Warrants will be exercisable by the holders thereof at any time for no additional consideration. All unexercised Special Warrants shall be deemed exercised on behalf of, and without any required action on the part of, the holders (including payment of additional consideration) on the earlier of:

(i) the second business day following the date on which a final receipt is obtained from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), as principal regulator and on behalf of the Ontario Securities Commission, for a (final) short form prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Unit Shares and Warrants to be issued upon exercise of the Special Warrants (the “Qualification Date”); and



(ii) 4:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 29, 2024, being the date, which is four months and a day following December 28, 2023 (the “Qualification Deadline”).



In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred on or before February 9, 2024 (the “Penalty Date”), each outstanding Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon the exercise or deemed exercise of each Special Warrant, for no additional consideration, 1.1 Units (the “Penalty Provision”).

The Company anticipates the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to support the growth of its Bitcoin mining footprint, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. HIVE also anticipates being able to “HODL” all its Bitcoin until the upcoming Halving.

In consideration for their services, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering plus that number of broker warrants as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Special Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, with each such broker warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of CAD$5.00 per common share until December 28, 2026.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

For further information please contact:

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman

E-mail: info@hivedigitaltech.com

Tel: 604 664-1078

