28 December 2023

93

Turkmenistan and China aim to expand cooperation in the field of education

On December 28, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Deputy Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China Sun Yao, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties noted that today, thanks to regular meetings of the Heads of State of the two countries, the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many directions.

It was stated that relations between Turkmenistan and China in the field of education tend to develop consistently and fruitfully, as evidenced by numerous exchanges of visits by university representatives, joint conferences, seminars, forums and exhibitions.

At the same time, issues of strengthening interaction in training, exchange of specialists, and conducting educational and consulting events in the field of cybersecurity were discussed. It was also expressed that there are opportunities to conduct regular short- and long-term research and educational programs, courses, lectures in such areas as medicine, agriculture, ecology, nanotechnology, political science and others.

The sides expressed confidence that today's visit of the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China will fill the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of education with new content and will serve as an effective impetus for strengthening ties between higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan and China.