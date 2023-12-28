Submit Release
Constellation Software’s Modaxo Enters into Agreement to Acquire Curbside Management and Public Safety Businesses from Conduent

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its People Transportation Division operating as Modaxo, has signed an agreement to acquire the Curbside Management and Public Safety Businesses from Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT). Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.

Conduent’s Curbside Management business provides parking management systems to the public sector, while their Public Safety business provides traffic management solutions such as automated photo enforcement for speed and red-light violations processing to its government clients.

About Modaxo
Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


